WWE News: WWE Announces That Former Universal Champion Is Injured

Is Kevin Owens really injured?

What's the story?

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw Bobby Lashley, accompanied by Lio Rush, come out to the ring to face former WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens. Lashley ended up winning the match after distraction from Lashley's manager Lio Rush.

It looked like Lashley would leave after pinning Owens but the former ECW Champion ran back into the ring and attacked Owens, laying the beatdown on Maryville's finest.

In case you didn't know...

Elias and KO garnered massive heat on last week's RAW in Seattle before arriving in Melbourne, AU for WWE Super Show-Down. Elias and Owens faced John Cena. who literally wrestled for less than a minute, and Bobby Lashley with the babyfaces leaving with the win.

Lashley and Owens' feud continued into RAW tonight.

The heart of the matter

Following Lashley vicious attack and heel turn on RAW, WWE.com announced that Kevin Owens picked up an injury and will be assessed on a later date. This injury is probably in kayfabe to further the story but WWE.com's announcement is below:

Bobby Lashley injures Kevin Owens

The powerhouse Bobby Lashley takes on Kevin Owens, two nights after he and John Cena defeated KO and Elias at WWE Super Show-Down.

Kevin Owens sustained injuries to both knees when Bobby Lashley viciously wrapped Owens' legs around a turnbuckle after their match, WWE.com can confirm.

Owens will undergo further evaluation tomorrow to determine the full extent of the damage.

Stay with WWE.com as new details surrounding Owens' condition become available.

What's next?

As of now, it looks like Lashley and Owens' feud might continue unless the injury is legitimate. Lashley is now a heel and many will feel that it's the best thing for his character going forward, and with Lio Rush in his corner, this heel turn might just be a cornerstone for the beginning of a good run got Lashley in WWE.