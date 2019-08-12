WWE News: WWE announces three interesting matches for SummerSlam kick-off show including two Championship defenses

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss will defend their Women's Tag Team Championships tonight

What's the story?

SummerSlam takes place tonight live from The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and the company is taking full advantage of their two-hour kick-off show, but announcing three huge matches ahead of the main show that will air exclusively on the WWE Network.

In case you didn't know...

The only announced match on the card that has been moved to the kickoff show is Drew Gulak defending his Cruiserweight Championship against Oney Lorcan, something that the Cruiserweights have come accustomed to in recent years since many of the purple brand's matches have been moved to pay-per-view pre-shows.

Other matches that were expected to take place tonight include Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura vs Mustafa Ali and even Aleister Black vs Sami Zayn which already took place on the SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam a few days ago. Whilst these matches are not expected to take place, there have been two matches officially unveiled for the pre-show in the last hour.

The heart of the matter

WWE's official Twitter page recently announced that the two-hour kickoff show will air three interesting matches including Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss' first Women's Tag Team Championship defense against former Champions The IIconics.

Following his brutal attack at the hands of Roman Reigns on Tuesday night, Buddy Murphy will also be in action as he battles Apollo Crews. It is unknown as to why this match has been made, but it is a potential show stealer and could lead to interference from Rowan, the man that he threw under the bus on Tuesday night.

What's next?

SummerSlam kicks off in around two hours time, but the pre-show will be live within the coming minutes and there are rumors that Shinsuke Nakamura vs Mustafa Ali could also be added to the show, so it could be a stacked few hours of wrestling action.

Do you think this year's SummerSlam is one of the most stacked in recent memory? Have your say in the comments section below...