WWE News: WWE books independent wrestlers for SummerSlam, Raw and SmackDown Live

Independent Wrestling Federation, a wrestling promotion based out of New Jersey, has announced that WWE has booked some of its wrestlers for a few upcoming events. Tony Graves, Justin Adams and The Atkins Brothers are the names that were announced.

Independent Wrestling Federation (IWF) boasts a few exciting wrestlers on its roster. The most notable ones among the lot are the Atkins Brothers — a pair of former NCAA Division I standouts as well as the promotions reigning tag team champions.

Meanwhile, Justin Adams is the reigning IWF American champion and Tony Graves is a former Tag Team champion who is also called the Southside Slugger.

The announcement from IWF notes that WWE has booked four wrestlers for its upcoming events in Brooklyn. These events include SummerSlam, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

All the wrestlers mentioned have been brought on as extras for these shows. The exact reason why WWE has booked these wrestlers is unknown.

The 2017 edition of SummerSlam is set to take place on August 20, 2017, at the Barclays Center in New York City.

The show will boast a WWE Universal Championship match featuring Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe. Meanwhile, the WWE championship will also be up for grabs in a match between Shinsuke Nakamura and defending champion Jinder Mahal.

These local wrestlers are bound to get a huge platform if they are used for the shows. At the same time, if they manage to impress the WWE officials, they might even get a future contract just like James Ellsworth did.

