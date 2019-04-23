×
WWE News: WWE Botches Bray Wyatt's Return Segment In The United Kingdom 

News
23 Apr 2019

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE TV last night
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE TV last night

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE TV last night as the host of The Firefly Funhouse, but whilst fans around the world watched him re-debut as a TV show host, Sky Sports completely missed the promo in the United Kingdom.

In case you didn't know...

Wyatt has been out of action since August when it was reported that Matt Hardy suffered an injury and the duo was forced to drop the Raw Tag Team Championships. He returned at Starrcade last year to face Baron Corbin but has since been on the sidelines waiting for a chance to re-debut this character.

Wyatt has been rumored to be making his return a number of times over the past few months but he has since announced that he and girlfriend JoJo Offerman are expecting their first child together in June and has been given some personal time ahead of Knash's birth.

The heart of the matter

Members of the WWE Universe all over the world watched Bray Wyatt's re-debut last night on Raw, but fans in the UK were treated to four whole minutes of the Raw logo on display instead. The segment aired just before the main event of Raw last night but Sky Sports seemingly malfunctioned and skipped his return promo completely.

Sky Sports issued an apology for forcing fans to miss the debut that has been teased over the past few weeks, and then went on to promise that the segment would be part of tonight's three hour episode of Raw for fans who didn't have access to YouTube or WWE's Twitter account.

What's next?

Wyatt has obviously picked up a new gimmick moving forward and it's likely that he will be joined by a number of other stars in the Funhouse in the coming weeks.

Did you get to see Bray Wyatt's return to WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...

