WWE News: WWE cancels scheduled Manchester NXT show after terror attack

What’s the story?

WWE announced on their official UK Facebook page that they are cancelling the scheduled NXT show for next month which was set to take place at the Manchester Arena, the same place where the bombing took place on May 22.

In case you didn’t know

A devastating terrorist attack took place on May 22nd at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert. 22 people were reportedly killed due to the bombing and countless others were injured. It was one of the worst terror attacks that the UK has seen this year.

The heart of the matter

WWE cancelled the NXT tapings scheduled for June 6th at the Manchester Arena to both pay respect to the victims as well as to ensure the safety of their production team, talent and most importantly, the fans who would have been in the audience.

Instead of the scheduled tapings, the NXT Superstars will be visiting the victims of the attack and the families of the deceased.

The WWE also mentioned that they are making a donation to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

They will also be refunding the ticket prices to all those who booked tickets to see the NXT tapings live or if they want, the Manchester tickets can be exchanged for tickets for the scheduled show on June 7 at First Direct Arena in Leeds.

What’s next

WWE will be back to Manchester Arena for the live episodes of RAW and SmackDown Live! On November 6th and 7th respectively.

Author’s Take

We hope the victims of this terrible attack can find some happiness in the company of the NXT Stars and we offer our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved ones to the tragedy.