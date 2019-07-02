WWE News: WWE cancels upcoming RAW television taping

WWE Live 2019 shows are dwindling - and the biggest yet is gone!

What's the story?

So, it's no secret that WWE's UK Live tour dates have been dwindling over the past week, with several UK shows being cancelled completely.

Even more bizarrely, though, is the case of the Glasgow RAW television taping, which ticket holders have received emails about in the last few minutes. The show is no longer a RAW television taping - but will go ahead and will feature the same line-up - which leaves many questions unanswered.

In case you didn't know...

WWE makes a twice-yearly trip to the United Kingdom, in April and November, and the tour usually splits off into two separate tours within each - Raw and SmackDown Live.

The upcoming tour in November has already seen four cancellations - November 5th in Nottingham, 6th in Birmingham, 8th in London and 9th in Minehead.

The apparent reason for the changes is because WWE has rescheduled a show in Saudi Arabia from November 1st, meaning the roster will fly out later. Five events remained following the cancellations - Raw and SmackDown Live, with live shows in Brighton, Leeds and Aberdeen remaining.

The heart of the matter

Glasgow's SSE Hydro, the venue of the upcoming WWE RAW taping, today sent ticket holders an email to inform them of some surprising changes to the schedule.

According to their email, the show will no longer be televised, but will have the same WWE Superstars as advertised - which currently includes Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Miz, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Cesaro, Samoa Joe, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Natalya among others.

The email sent to ticketholders from SSE Hydro

What's next?

Well, SSE Hydro has said that ticket holders no longer wishing to attend can receive refunds from their original point of purchase - but the question remains, what happens with WWE RAW that evening?! The Superstars could indeed be switched at a later date, but it'll be interesting to see how this plays out.

I have reached out to WWE and SSE Hydro for further comment, and will keep you updated with any new developments

What do you think will happen? Let us know in the comments section below.