WWE News: WWE celebrate amazing milestone for 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock

Stone Cold (left) with The Rock (right)

What's the story?

On the 20th Anniversary of Stone Cold Steve Austin's infamous beer bath to The Corporation, WWE took to their official Instagram handle to look back at one of the greatest segments in Monday Night Raw history.

In case you didn't know...

During the Attitude Era, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock were arguably two of the greatest superstars to compete on the WWE roster. The two icons quite possibly had one of the most memorable feuds of all time, which eventually culminated at WrestleMania 19 with Austin wrestling his final match against The Rock.

At the peak of their rivalry, Austin and The Rock were involved in several interesting and memorable segments on WWF Television. And several of those segments also included the likes of The Corporation, The Ministry of Darkness, and several other notable stars from the Attitude Era.

The heart of the matter

Prior to Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock's iconic clash at WrestleMania XV, the WWE creative team did everything they possibly could in the build-up to their mega WWF Championship match back in 1999.

With Austin having set his sights on the WWF Championship, 'The Texas Rattlesnake' had to do anything and everything he possibly could in order to get the upper hand on The Rock and the rest of The Corporation.

And on the 22nd March 1999 edition of Monday Night Raw, which was also the "go home" show of WrestleMania XV, Austin drove a Coors Light Beer truck into the arena and gave a beer bath to the members of The Corporation i.e. The Rock, Shane McMahon, and Chairman Vince McMahon.

WWE have now taken to their social media platforms to look back at the unforgettable segment. The Rock too shed a little insight into the beer bath incident which took place 20 years back.

My tough SOB brother @steveaustinBSR was operating here with a legit broken neck so we had to be creative with keeping our physicality to a minimum until our big WrestlemMania match.

The result was one of the most entertaining segments to ever take place on LIVE TV. 🍻🔥 https://t.co/oiSdm0MIOI — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 22, 2019

What's next?

Stone Cold Steve Austin is currently retired from the Pro Wrestling business, whereas The Rock is busy with his career in Hollywood. However, 'The Great One' could very well return for one more match in WWE at any point of his career, given the incredible shape he is in right now.

