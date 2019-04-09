WWE News: WWE censors WrestleMania main event finish amidst rumors of a botched ending

Was Becky Lynch supposed to win the Women's Championships at WrestleMania?

What's the story?

Becky Lynch was present on Monday Night Raw this week as the new Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion, but Lynch didn't address the Women's Championship match finish at WrestleMania, instead more questions remain than answers once again.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch won the "Winner Takes All" match for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships at WrestleMania but the ending was said to have been a botch since Ronda Rousey's shoulder wasn't down which meant that either The Baddest Woman on the Planet or the referee got their wired twisted.

There has been speculation about the finish of the match all day and whether or not Lynch was supposed to win the match in that way and it was hoped that this would be addressed tonight on Raw.

The heart of the matter

Lynch arrived on Monday Night Raw to address her win and WWE then played a recap video of the match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair but when it came to the ending the company made the decision to black out the footage and only play the three count.

This has left the WWE Universe with more questions than answers since it was hoped that someone would address the finish, if it wasn't Rousey then it would at least be Charlotte Flair trying to find an excuse for her loss, but this wasn't the case.

What's next?

Becky Lynch picked up a feud with Lacey Evans following her promo since The Lady of WWE came out and punched Lynch in the face. It's an interesting swerve for Lynch but all will become much clearer next week when the Superstar Shake-Up takes place.

Do you think the WrestleMania main event finish was botched? Have your say in the comments section below.

