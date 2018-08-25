WWE News: WWE Championship confirmed for the upcoming Hell In A Cell PPV

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 511 // 25 Aug 2018, 06:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Champion

What's the story?

After this week's edition of SmackDown Live, it was confirmed that the rivalry between Samoa Joe and the WWE Champion AJ Styles is not over yet and they will continue their rivalry for some more months. There were rumors that Styles will defend his WWE championship against Joe at Hell In A Cell PPV but now the match is officially booked by the WWE. (Thanks RingSide News for the information)

In case you didn't know

AJ Styles won the WWE Championship last year, after defeating Jinder Mahal on an episode of SmackDown Live and since then, he defended it against many wrestlers. Joe and Styles are currently feuding with each other and their rivalry is only getting more personal day-by-day.

Recently a match between these two wrestlers happened at the SummerSlam where Samoa Joe won via Disqualification after Styles hit him with a chair.

In the next episode of SmackDown Live, Samoa Joe again attacked the champion and made it clear that he has some unfinished business left with Styles.

Heart of the matter

After taking some chair shots at the SummerSlam, Joe was very angry with the champion and he got his revenge on Tuesday night when he attacked Styles during an interview segment.

There were rumors that both wrestlers will face each other again at the WWE Hell In A Cell and now this match is officially confirmed by the WWE.

Now, their next fight will decide if their rivalry will continue or not but one thing is sure, that in the upcoming weeks, this rivalry will get more personal than now.

Whats Next?

WWE Hell In A Cell is going to take place AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas on 16th of September and so far only two matches are confirmed for the pay-per-view and this was also one of them.

Do you want to see Samoa Joe as the new WWE Champion? Have your say in the comments below.