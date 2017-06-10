WWE News: WWE changes Great Balls of Fire PPV's controversial logo

Great Balls of Fire gets a new logo, following widespread fan criticism directed toward the old logo.

WWE have changed the logo of Great Balls of Fire.

What’s the story?

The WWE has reportedly changed the controversial logo for July’s Great Balls of Fire PPV.

The promotion’s decision to change the highly panned logo of Great Balls of Fire comes in direct pursuit of severe backlash from the professional wrestling community, wherein both fans and critics clearly asserted the similarity between the logo and male genitals.

Below are the old and new logos for Great Balls of Fire:

The Old Logo (left) The New Logo (right)

In case you didn’t know...

As we had previously reported, the WWE caused a furore in the pro-wrestling world by having recently announced the name of its July 9th PPV as ‘Great Balls of Fire’. Additionally, the promotion would draw even more flak from the fans, owing to the design of the logo for Great Balls of Fire resembling that of highly suggestive phallic art.

The heart of the matter

Several current and past performers in the sport of professional wrestling issued a wide variety of responses to the name of the aforementioned WWE pay-per-view as well as the suggestive design of the logo.

In lieu of the widespread criticism of the logo of Great Balls of Fire, the WWE head honchos have apparently come to terms with the fact that said logo may, perhaps, need a revamp. The result – WWE has now changed the logo of Great Balls of Fire.

What’s next?

Great Balls of Fire will be a RAW brand-exclusive PPV that goes down at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 9th. The event will be headlined by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar who will defend his strap against number-1 contender Samoa Joe.

Author’s take

In my opinion, the WWE played a masterstroke not only with the ‘Great Balls of Fire’ name getting the fans abuzz, but also with the good ol’ ‘suggestive’ logo trick- one of the oldest tricks in the advertising world.

That said, Great Balls of Fire will be an absolute slobber knocker of an event with The Beast set to go one-on-one with The Destroyer. Besides, the new logo isn’t that bad, is it?