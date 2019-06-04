WWE News: WWE changes names of 5 NXT Superstars

Triple H has been completely in charge of NXT

What's the story?

As per recent reports, WWE has changed the names of 5 new signees in NXT.

The report came out courtesy the official website of WWE's Performance Center.

In case you didn't know...

The practice of changing a Superstar's name has been going on in WWE since ages. Several factors are taken into consideration while giving a new name to one of the employees. Earlier this year, WWE shortened the name of SmackDown Live Superstar Mustafa Ali, who is now simply known as Ali. Soon after, WWE changed the names of NXT Tag Team Champions War Raiders, who went through a string of name changes after WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

According to WWE's official Performance Center website, five new NXT signees have gotten a name change recently. Here's the list of wrestlers whose names were given a makeover (courtesy of WrestlingNews.co):

Adrian Jaoude is now Arturo Ruas.

Luke Menzies has been renamed Ridge Holland.

Jessie Elaban will be known as Jessi Kamea.

Eric Bugenhagen’s new name will be Rik Bugez.

Trevor Lee is now known as Cameron Grimes.

Out of the bunch, Trevor Lee is a familiar face as he is a former Impact Superstar. Additionally, Eric Bugenhagen is getting a makeover along with the name change.

What's next?

Unlike what has happened in the past with multiple Superstars, these rookies have been given new names right at the beginning of their careers, which seems to be a good thing and hopefully won't create much confusion going forward.

What do you think of WWE changing names of its Superstars? Do you think that this helps said wrestlers in any manner? Sound off in the comment section!