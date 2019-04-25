×
WWE Rumors: WWE changes The Viking Raiders' name for the third time

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Rumors
1.95K   //    25 Apr 2019, 10:41 IST

Vince apparently didn't like the original name of the team
Vince apparently didn't like the original name of the team

What's the story?

The latest official WWE Fan Council Survey shows "The Viking Raiders" being referred to as "The Viking Warriors".

If this isn't a typographical error, this would be the third time the team's name has been changed over the course of the past two weeks.

In case you didn't know...

The Superstar Shakeup has been a rollercoaster ride for the current NXT Tag Team Champions, originally called "The War Raiders". Upon their arrival on Monday Night Raw, the duo was being referred to as "The Viking Experience". This led to major fan backlash on social media, and it was reported that Vince McMahon apparently didn't like the original team name.

This week on the red show, WWE changed the duo's name again, with the tag team now being called "The Viking Raiders". It's clear as day here that WWE changed the name after last week's backlash.

The heart of the matter

WWE's recent edition of the Fan Council Survey features The Viking Raiders along with a string of other Superstars who had been drafted during the Superstar Shakeup.

What caught everyone's eye is the fact that the team is being referred as "The Viking Warriors" in the survey! Take a look at the screengrab:


There's still no confirmation whether this was a typo or if WWE changed the team's name for the third time in a row. Ivar and Erik were still being called "The Viking Raiders" on tonight's episode of NXT.

What's next?

No matter what the team gets called as we move ahead, the fans can rejoice over the fact that WWE was wise enough to drop "The Viking Experience" name in a matter of days. The laughable name would have made it too hard for the WWE Universe to take the two incredibly talented athletes seriously.

What are your thoughts on the controversy surrounding the name of this tag team? Which name's your favourite?

Tags:
WWE Raw The Viking Raiders
