Breaking News: WWE confirm Crown Jewel WILL take place in Saudi Arabia as planned

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
400   //    25 Oct 2018, 20:23 IST

WWE Crown Jewel will take place in Riyadh.
WWE Crown Jewel will take place in Riyadh.

What's the story?

The WWE have confirmed that upcoming show Crown Jewel will take place in Saudi Arabia, despite the multiple speculations about postponing of the event.

In case you didn't know

Earlier this year, the WWE signed a ten-year agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as part of the country's '2030 vision', with increased tourism being part of their plan.

In April, WWE held their Greatest Royal Rumble event, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, though the company was criticized for not allowing any female talent to appear.

Earlier this month, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing at a consulate in Turkey.

A known critic of the Saudi royal family, Khashoggi has been presumed dead, allegedly murdered on request of the Saudi government, which they deny.

The heart of the matter

In a statement from their third-quarter earnings report, the company said how they faced a very difficult decision regarding the show, but will uphold their contractual obligations.

WWE has operated in the Middle East for nearly 20 years and has developed a sizable and dedicated fan base.
Considering the heinous crime committed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Company faced a very difficult decision as it relates to its event scheduled for November 2 in Riyadh.
Similar to other U.S.-based companies who plan to continue operations in Saudi Arabia, the Company has decided to uphold its contractual obligations to the General Sports Authority and stage the event.
Full year 2018 guidance is predicated on the staging of the Riyadh event as scheduled.

What's next?

WWE Crown Jewel will take place November 2, at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The show will feature an 8-man World Cup tournament, as well as a match between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman for the vacant Universal Championship, which was vacated this week on RAW by Roman Reigns.

