WWE News: WWE confirm superstar suffered an injury on RAW

WWE have announced that Rey Mysterio has suffered an injury on Monday Night Raw. Mysterio was involved in a match vs Baron Corbin when he reportedly twisted his ankle.

His match tonight on SmackDown Live vs Andrade has been cancelled as a result of the injury. WWE have not mentioned anything about the seriousness of the injury and it looks like his match vs Samoa Joe at WrestleMania will continue.

Mysterio was scheduled to take on Kurt Angle last night on RAW but that plan was scrapped at the last moment. WWE's preview of the show did not feature the match and it was only then that the WWE Universe understood that it had been cancelled.

However, on the show, Barn Corbin was challenged by Mysterio after he verbally humiliated Angle. The matchup took place towards the end of RAW and ended with the former GM-elect pinning Mysterio.

WrestleMania is just 5 days away and an injury to Rey Mysterio is not a good thing. He is scheduled to take on Samoa Joe for the United States title at the show of all shows.

WWE have only announced that Mysterio's match tonight vs Andrade has been cancelled. Nothing has been mentioned about the US title match so it might just be a precaution.

As of now, Mysterio is off SmackDown Live tonight and Andrade might face someone else on the show. If at all he is unable to compete at WrestleMania, WWE might opt to add John Cena in the match or go with someone like Kevin Owens, who is also without a match.

