WWE News: WWE confirms Bayley’s shoulder injury

The RAW Women's Championship picture may have taken a new twist.

The Former Women's Champion may miss her chance to compete at SummerSlam

Following her match on Monday Night Raw against Nia Jax, there was speculation that Bayley injured her arm after some bad bumps and how she was holding it post-match.

WWE.com has confirmed the rumour that Bayley did sustain an injury to her right shoulder and stated that the swelling surrounding the shoulder is preventing the doctors from determining the extent of the injury. Bayley said the following while she was being examined backstage.

“Everything just tensed up around it. I've never had an injury like this before, so I can't really know what it is. I guess we're gonna see.”

Bayley was scheduled to face Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam in three weeks time, but this injury will more than likely put Bayley out of action for the foreseeable future.

WWE stated that the doctors told Bayley to rest the shoulder for a week so that they will be able to give her a proper diagnosis and information on any necessary procedures or recovery time.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio claimed that Bayley may have separated the shoulder during her match with Jax and Dave Meltzer cosigned that sentiment.

If this turns out to be a separated shoulder, then Bayley won’t be able to wrestle for more than 6 weeks.