WWE News: WWE confirms knee injury to The New Day's Big E

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.38K   //    12 Apr 2019, 07:24 IST

Big E is facing some time away from the ring
Big E is facing some time away from the ring

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Big E is facing some time on the sidelines, WWE has confirmed.

After sustaining an injury to his knee on this week's SmackDown Live episode, the former Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to suggest he'd be taking some time off, which WWE have now commented on.

In case you didn't know...

After Kofi Kingston's monumental WrestleMania 35 win, The New Day pulled double duty between this week's RAW and SmackDown. While their appearance on the red brand was fleeting, the highly successful faction wrestled on the blue brand.

The New Day faced Cesaro, Sheamus and Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match, where Big E tweeted after that he had suffered an injury to his meniscus.

The heart of the matter

While it seemed that Big E and Woods would be heading into a feud with The Bar heading towards the Money In The Bank pay-per-view with Kingston now in the main event picture, a spanner has been thrown in the works with Big E's injury.

WWE confirmed via Twitter that Big E has a torn meniscus and is not cleared for action, but they have not put a timeline on his recovery or subsequent return.


What's Next?

The Money In The Bank pay-per-view will take place seven weeks from now on Sunday May 19, 2019 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Whether Big E will return before then, as of now, is anyone's guess with meniscus injuries usually taking around six weeks to heal - although this really depends on the severity of the tear.

Meanwhile, the Superstar Shake-Up takes place this week, so the New Day may even be split up!

Do you think Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods should remain on TV without Big E? What would you like to happen next? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
