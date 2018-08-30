Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: WWE confirms Neville's future in the company

Daniel Wood
Top 5 / Top 10
3.53K   //    30 Aug 2018, 18:52 IST

Neville seems to be a free agent
Neville seems to be a free agent

What's the story?

Neville's WWE status has been a mystery since he walked out on the company last year, with Triple H himself stating he had no idea what was going on. However a rumour surfaced saying his contract with the company was indeed up, and now the WWE have all but confirmed that Neville has left.

In case you didn't know...

Neville walked out of the company following an unsuccessful Cruiserweight title match against Enzo Amore, where he is allegedly reported to have been unhappy with the creative direction of his character.

Since then he has been off-screen for several months with many people keeping their fingers crossed that he will return to the WWE, perhaps as part of NXT UK

The heart of the matter

That won't be the case, however, as WWE have added Neville to their alumni section on their website, basically indicating that WWE has sat out his contract and he is now done with the WWE and free to appear elsewhere.

Neville alongside other past WWE Superstars in the WWE's alumni section on their website
Neville alongside other past WWE Superstars in the WWE's alumni section on their website

They haven't made an official announcement but it seems that the WWE are happy to let Neville leave quietly without even having to wish him the best in his future endeavours.

What's next?

Well, with independent wrestling experience something of a boom and Neville being widely and highly regarded as one of the best wrestlers to ever set foot in a ring there's an extremely good chance that the former WWE Superstar will land on his feet (after doing a 450, obviously) and rise to the top of the indies.

Perhaps more immediately though, we could be seeing Neville making an appearance at Cody and the Young Buck's huge ALL IN show. It would certainly be a huge and welcome surprise for the event.

Are you sad to see Neville leave the WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
