WWE News: WWE confirms serious surgery for current champion

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
7.25K   //    07 Mar 2019, 02:55 IST

Image result for wwe logo sportskeeda

What's the story?

Following the news that Tommaso Ciampa was pulled from live shows and reports that his injury was worse than initially feared, WWE has now confirmed that the NXT Champion will undergo severe surgery tomorrow to correct a neck issue.

In case you didn't know...

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano had one of the hottest rivalries in wrestling history over the past year and change that saw the pair rip each other apart before reuniting as DIY.

The pair have been appearing on the main roster as well as NXT and are slated to go into the newly announced Dusty Rhodes Classic.

Warning: NXT Spoilers below.

DIY defeat The Undisputed ERA in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic before suffering defeat at the hands of fellow main roster call-ups Aleister Black and Ricochet. Their reunion is short-lived as Tommaso seemingly blames Gargano for the loss and attempts to attack his partner, but it turns out Johnny Wrestling was playing possum and reveals he's making a beeline for Ciampa's NXT Championship with a match reportedly set for the title at NXT TakeOver: New York where the monumental feud would culminate.

The heart of the matter

WWE has today confirmed that NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will undergo neck surgery tomorrow.

Following a medical evaluation today, Ciampa has been scheduled for an anterior cervical fusion.

What's next?

Well, with some footage already in the can, WWE have some wiggle room and could write Ciampa off of television pretty easily, but the surgery still throws a spanner in the works when it comes to their TakeOver main event and even main roster plans.

A full recovery should take at least three months for Ciampa, effectively ruling him out of TakeOver and, you'd have to assume, forcing him to drop the title.

We'll keep you updated with more as and when we get it.

We, here at Sportskeeda, wish Tommaso Ciampa all the best with his surgery and subsequent recovery!

