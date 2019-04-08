×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE confirms tournament for women returning 'soon'

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
206   //    08 Apr 2019, 01:09 IST

Triple H has played a huge part in the expansion of Women's Wrestling in WWE
Triple H has played a huge part in the expansion of Women's Wrestling in WWE

What's the story?

A recent video has surfaced on the internet, which confirms the return of one of the biggest tournaments for women which WWE has organised in the past - The Mae Young Classic.

There have been two iterations of the tournament before, where some of the top talents from around the world competed.

In the video, WWE is recruiting one particular performer - Wesna.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has recently shown the direction that they are taking by focusing on women in recent years. The Women's Revolution changed the way that they were treated, and they went from 'eye candy' to having actual matches and main eventing pay-per-views.

This year, three women are main eventing their biggest show of the year -- WWE WrestleMania 35.

One of the things that WWE introduced as they built their women's roster, was a tournament in which female wrestlers from all across the globe would compete. Over time, WWE would also sign many of these women to their roster. The tournament was known as the Mae Young Classic.

The winners of the previous two tournaments are Kairi Sane and Toni Storm.

Wesna is a Croatian-German Wrestler who started wrestling in 2001.

The heart of the matter

In the video, the WWE recruiters offered Wesna the chance to perform in WWE. She indicated that she was close to retiring, and they offered her to wrestle on the Mae Young Classic as a part of her final matches.

Advertisement

While offering her the opportunity, they also say that the Mae Young Classic tournament would be returning soon, thus confirming a Mae Young Classic 3.

What's next?

WWE has continued to expand globally and in doing so has continued to expand their roster of wrestlers. With plans of opening Performance Centers all over the world, they need wrestlers from all over to participate as well.

The tournament provides a platform to find some of the best wrestlers across the globe.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Mae Young Classic
Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
WWE News: WWE Makes History With Mae Young Classic Commentary Team Announcement
RELATED STORY
5 Independent Wrestlers Who Could Sign With WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Meiko Satomura confirmed for Mae Young Classic
RELATED STORY
5 new tournaments WWE should introduce
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mae Young Classic commentary team, schedule announced
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mae Young Classic star suffers possible broken leg at recent tapings
RELATED STORY
Kavita Devi: 5 things you need to know about WWE's first Indian Women's Superstar
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Results of This Week's (9/2) Mae Young Classic Matches
RELATED STORY
Predicting the participants in the 2018 Mae Young Classic
RELATED STORY
Predicting the results of this week's Mae Young Classic matches
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us