WWE News: WWE confirms tournament for women returning 'soon'

Triple H has played a huge part in the expansion of Women's Wrestling in WWE

What's the story?

A recent video has surfaced on the internet, which confirms the return of one of the biggest tournaments for women which WWE has organised in the past - The Mae Young Classic.

There have been two iterations of the tournament before, where some of the top talents from around the world competed.

In the video, WWE is recruiting one particular performer - Wesna.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has recently shown the direction that they are taking by focusing on women in recent years. The Women's Revolution changed the way that they were treated, and they went from 'eye candy' to having actual matches and main eventing pay-per-views.

This year, three women are main eventing their biggest show of the year -- WWE WrestleMania 35.

One of the things that WWE introduced as they built their women's roster, was a tournament in which female wrestlers from all across the globe would compete. Over time, WWE would also sign many of these women to their roster. The tournament was known as the Mae Young Classic.

The winners of the previous two tournaments are Kairi Sane and Toni Storm.

Wesna is a Croatian-German Wrestler who started wrestling in 2001.

The heart of the matter

In the video, the WWE recruiters offered Wesna the chance to perform in WWE. She indicated that she was close to retiring, and they offered her to wrestle on the Mae Young Classic as a part of her final matches.

Here is the footage of WWE inviting Wesna to the upcoming Mae Young Classic III. pic.twitter.com/4LTRiwuYpD — casey michael (@ifyouseekcasey) April 7, 2019

While offering her the opportunity, they also say that the Mae Young Classic tournament would be returning soon, thus confirming a Mae Young Classic 3.

What's next?

WWE has continued to expand globally and in doing so has continued to expand their roster of wrestlers. With plans of opening Performance Centers all over the world, they need wrestlers from all over to participate as well.

The tournament provides a platform to find some of the best wrestlers across the globe.

