WWE News: WWE confirms Undertaker's opponent for Super Show-Down at Melbourne

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 689 // 21 Aug 2018, 00:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker will face Triple H one last time

What's the story?

During SummerSlam, WWE announced that The Undertaker would face Triple H at The Super Show-Down at Melbourne, Australia, on the 6th of October.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker and Triple H have faced each other on multiple occasions previously. Most recently, The Phenom took on the Game at WrestleMania twice in a row.

During their first encounter, Undertaker won but was left lying in the ring by Triple H, who had proved to be a bigger challenge than the Undertaker had expected. The next bout, in the next year's SummerSlam, was touted to be the end of an era, with Undertaker advancing in age, and Triple H taking on a more backstage role in WWE.

The two faced each other in a Hell in a Cell Match, with Shawn Michaels as the guest referee. The Undertaker once again came away with the win.

The Undertaker last defeated John Cena at WrestleMania this year, looking far better than he had done in previous years. He also beat Rusev in a Casket Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble, before teaming up with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in a match at Madison Square Garden.

The heart of the matter

The encounter between The Undertaker and Triple H at the Super Show-Down in Melbourne is being touted as the final time the two legends of the business face each other.

Given the history and the pedigree (pun intended) of the careers of the two stars, the encounter is set to be one of the biggest attractions at the event.

There are rumours, that the Undertaker is set to retire at WrestleMania 35, and these matches are sort of a farewell tour for The Deadman.

What's next?

The Undertaker is set to take on Triple H at the Super Show-Down on the 6th of October in Melbourne. The Undertaker is also advertised for the 1000th episode of SmackDown Live on WWE's website, though what he will do there is yet to be confirmed.

Who do you think will win at Melbourne's Super Show-Down? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.