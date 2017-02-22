WWE News: WWE confiscate Hulk Hogan signs on Monday Night Raw

WWE just can't get away from Hogan.

Hogan’s controversial past has kept him out of WWE for a while now

What's the story?

According to givemesport.com, numerous security guards have been shown on camera, removing signs about Hulk Hogan on Monday Night Raw. Hogan has not been seen on WWE television for well over a year, following issues away from sports entertainment, which includes a lengthy lawsuit against the now-closed website Gawker.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan is easily one of the greatest and most influential WWE Superstars of all time, with his career spanning a number of decades. However, the Hulkster has been through a difficult phase over the last few years with his troubles away from the world of professional wrestling causing quite a stir in the public eye.

The heart of the matter

On the latest edition of Monday Night Raw from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, security guards were spotted taking a number of Hogan-based signs away from fans in order to stop them from being seen by the fans watching around the world.

One of the signs, in particular, said, "Where's Hogan?", which was indeed shown on camera, will have likely been extremely frustrating for the company. You can watch the video of a security guard confiscating the poster below.

Watch the third row. WWE security takes away their signs. One of which says, "Where's Hogan?" #RAW pic.twitter.com/zEpUKCKSaM — Per Sources Sports (@PerSources) 21 February 2017

What's next?

There have been ongoing rumours for months now that Hogan is set to return to the company at WrestleMania 33, however, this latest development makes it seem as if that won't happen after all.

With just a few weeks remaining until the showcase of the immortals, we'll get our answer soon enough, but one way or another this Hogan saga is far from over.

Sportskeeda's take

We're tired of hearing about the WWE muting everything to do with Hogan because at the end of the day they're never going to get away with it. Fans will continue to chant and cheer for the Hulkster no matter what he's done outside of the ring, and regardless of whether you agree with that, you'll just have to accept it.

Hogan appearing in Orlando would certainly grab the headlines, whether that be for better or worse. We'd love to see him come out in the red and yellow once again, but we also believe that WrestleMania itself will be a great show, given the amount of talent on the card.

