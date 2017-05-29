From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE content with Jinder Mahal as the WWE champion

The Maharaja's Championship victory has got everyone talking.

29 May 2017

Mahal won the WWE Championship at Backlash

What’s the story?

Jinder Mahal is the reigning WWE Champion and the most talked about personality in all of the sports-entertainment today. Many fans were shocked and a good section of them were upset with the WWE’s decision to put the strap on the Canadian-Indian wrestler at Backlash.

According to Cagesideseats.com, WWE feels the exact opposite and believes that they have pulled off a smart move as it has created huge waves on social media.

In case you didn’t know...

Jinder Mahal won a six-pack challenge on Smackdown LIVE and earned an opportunity to face Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash. He did so with the help of the Singh Brothers, who play the role of Mahal’s henchmen.

Jinder returned to Raw last year after the brand split. He didn’t get much television time on the red brand until he was involved in a feud against Enzo and Cass alongside Rusev in January.

Jinder Mahal was the runner-up at Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at this year’s Wrestlemania.

The heart of the matter

When the Maharaja grasped the gold from Randy Orton, it created enormous ripples worldwide. Though many weren’t happy with the booking, it served the purpose of catching everyone off guard.

The unpredictable triumph of Mahal had everyone talking and lead to a storm on social media. It also acted as a spur to increased activity on YouTube. Given all this, WWE believes that putting the WWE Championship on Jinder Mahal was a right move indeed.

What’s next?

Jinder Mahal will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the Money in the Bank PPV in Orton’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

Author’s take

Jinder Mahal has the persona and the look of a credible WWE Champion. Moreover, he is just 31 years old which means he is yet to reach his prime and if built properly from here, he could remain in the topmost echelon for at least a decade.

Mahal is a hard working man and has definitely earned whatever he has achieved. The only thing that bothers me is the way he was booked with no build up whatsoever. Generally, WWE never takes such risks and carefully grooms the Superstar who is about to carry the championship in near future.

In spite of all the criticism, I cannot deny the fact that Mahal’s victory did stir the fans and gave them a reason to tune into Smackdown LIVE on Tuesdays.

