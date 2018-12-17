WWE News: WWE couple set to get married

What's the story

Love is in the air when it comes to the WWE. Not too long ago, we saw Zelina Vega and Aleister Black tie the knot as one of WWE's newest couples. Now, it looks like we are seeing two more WWE Superstars looking to spend eternity together. As you can see in the above picture, they seem to be very happy and quite a cute couple, might I add.

In case you didn't know...

The next couple looking to make their union official and spend the rest of their lives together is SmackDown Live Superstar Sarah Logan and NXT Superstar and one half of the War Raiders, Rowe. The two have been dating for quite some time, with their engagement being made official on Instagram from a post by Sarah Logan, this past October.

As you can see above, it was a very cute engagement! I personally like the creativity behind this, especially with the Viking theme.

On behalf of Sportskeeda, I would like to extend our congratulations and most sincere happiness to both Sarah Logan and Rowe on their recent engagement.

The heart of the matter

As previously reported at Ringside News, Rowe, one half of the NXT War Raiders tag team tweeted out this morning about how excited he is to be able to call Logan his bride next week.

What's next

Seems like the wedding date is set for December 21st 2018. Rowe and Sarah Logan seem to be very happy and very much in love with each other. Please send your congratulatory thoughts and messages directly to Sarah Logan and Rowe via their Twitter pages.

