×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE couple set to get married

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
1.31K   //    17 Dec 2018, 01:55 IST

Image result for sarah logan rowe sportskeeda

What's the story

Love is in the air when it comes to the WWE. Not too long ago, we saw Zelina Vega and Aleister Black tie the knot as one of WWE's newest couples. Now, it looks like we are seeing two more WWE Superstars looking to spend eternity together. As you can see in the above picture, they seem to be very happy and quite a cute couple, might I add.

In case you didn't know...

The next couple looking to make their union official and spend the rest of their lives together is SmackDown Live Superstar Sarah Logan and NXT Superstar and one half of the War Raiders, Rowe. The two have been dating for quite some time, with their engagement being made official on Instagram from a post by Sarah Logan, this past October.

As you can see above, it was a very cute engagement! I personally like the creativity behind this, especially with the Viking theme.

On behalf of Sportskeeda, I would like to extend our congratulations and most sincere happiness to both Sarah Logan and Rowe on their recent engagement.

The heart of the matter

As previously reported at Ringside News, Rowe, one half of the NXT War Raiders tag team tweeted out this morning about how excited he is to be able to call Logan his bride next week.

What's next

Seems like the wedding date is set for December 21st 2018. Rowe and Sarah Logan seem to be very happy and very much in love with each other. Please send your congratulatory thoughts and messages directly to Sarah Logan and Rowe via their Twitter pages.

As always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news and results!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT War Machine Absolution
Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
Best shows to watch on the WWE Network: November 11 to 17
RELATED STORY
The Best Shows to Watch on the WWE Network: November...
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of NXT TakeOver: Wargames II
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points To Note (14 November, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Predicting who dethrones each current champion on NXT
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (17 Oct, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Grading This Week's Episode of NXT
RELATED STORY
Top 3 performers of NXT (October 31st, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Predicting the results of this week's episode of NXT...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 of NXT (19th of September 2018)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us