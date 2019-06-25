WWE News: WWE Creative Team member and former New Day alumni leaves the company

Mr. Bootyworth

What's the story?

WWE is the largest wrestling promotion in the world. As a result, they have a large number of employees on their vast roster -- both wrestling and non-wrestling.

Their creative staff are some of the most important employees on the payroll as they help to determine the direction that the storylines take.

Ryan Alpert aka Mr Bootyworth has resigned from his position working with WWE after three years of working with the company. He was a member of the WWE creative team as well as Mr. Bootyworth of the New Day for a couple of segments on WWE television.

In case you didn't know...

Alpert worked for WWE for the past three years. During that time, he was an integral part of WWE's creative team as well as being part of one of New Day's more popular segments as Mr Bootyworth.

He was used as a comedy prop as the New Day were in a cooking skit. He was standing there holding the flour when the Bar interrupted them.

After taking out the New Day, Sheamus and Cesaro turned their attention to Mr Bootyworth. They poured the pancake mix into his top hat before putting the hat full of the mixture on his head.

Following the segment, the demoralised Mr Bootyworth left the ring.

The heart of the matter

According to Wrestling Inc, Ryan Alpert resigned from his position in WWE so as to pursue his interests outside wrestling. He talked about leaving the company in an Instagram post where he looked back on the memories and the 'flyer miles' he had made in the past 3 years.

He said that he was glad to be a part of the team.

During his three years, he worked mostly on the NXT and NXT UK writing team.

What's next?

WWE is a swift-moving conglomerate, and they will have hired a writer to replace him by now. Alpert will be looking to make his mark outside wrestling.