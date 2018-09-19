WWE News: WWE donate $100,000 to Knoxville Public Safety Foundation for Kane appearance

Kane in 2012, and unmasked as Glenn Jacobs.

What's the story?

The WWE is set to donate $100,000 towards the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation, after current RAW superstar Kane was elected Mayor of the area last month.

In case you didn't know

Kane debuted in WWE at the 1997 In Your House: Bad Blood pay per view, attacking his brother The Undertaker in the first Hell In A Cell match, against Shawn Michaels.

In WWE, Kane is a multiple-time World Champion, as well as holding the Intercontinental, Tag Team, and Hardcore championships. He also won the SmackDown Money In the Bank ladder match at the 2010 pay per view.

In August 2018, Kane was elected as the Mayor of Knox County, Tenessee, campaigning under real name Glenn Jacobs on behalf of the Republican Party.

The Big Red Monster is the latest WWE star to enter politics, with Jesse 'The Body' Ventura being elected Governor of Minnesota in 1998, and Linda McMahon currently serving as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration.

The heart of the matter

The news was broken by Knox County news source, WBIR. It has been suggested that the $100,000 is in part an appearance fee for Kane's upcoming appearance at the WWE Super Show-Down event.

The money has also been reported as a congratulations gift from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon following the former World Champion's election victory.

In a statement, McMahon said how he appreciates Jacobs effort towards Public Safety.

“I appreciate his gesture to the heroes who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way and look forward to his continued progress in his mission”

What's next?

Kane will be appearing in the corner of The Undertaker when the Phenom faces Triple H, who will be accompanied by Shawn Michaels.

WWE Super Show-Down will take place on October 6th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.