WWE News: WWE edits out comment about Paige during rap battle between The Usos and The New Day

It's surprising that the Usos were even allowed to say this on-air.

by Matthew Thomas News 05 Jul 2017, 22:08 IST

The Usos and the New Day are truly scintillating as rivals!

What’s the story?

The latest action-packed episode of SmackDown Live saw the Usos and the New Day square off in a rap battle that has now been edited in hindsight by the WWE. The portion of the segment that was deleted in retrospect was a comment that referred to former WWE Divas Champion Paige.

In case you didn’t know...

References to the controversy-plagued Paige have been generally avoided or edited out by the company for a while and understandably so. The WWE already cut many scenes involving the 24-year-old in Total Divas episodes in the past, something that Alberto El Patron made sure to bring up on Twitter.

The heart of the matter

During the rap battle that was supposed to further the feud between the Usos and the New Day, the champions, as well as the challengers, landed some pretty personal jabs. However, the Usos took over from Big E and the New Day to land the most personal and certainly most PG one of them all, when they said,

“Big E, let’s just keep it PG, you know what’s good. Just don’t get all rated-R, like your boy Xavier Woods.”

The line was a clear reference to the leaked videos involving Paige and Xavier Woods and has many wondering how the Champs were even allowed to say that in the first place.

What’s next?

The New Day may have won this battle but their real challenge is on 23rd July when they take on the Usos in what promises to be a fantastic encounter if their last one is anything to go by.

Author’s take

It’s really not surprising that WWE edited the comment out but what is surprising is that the Usos were allowed to say it in the first place. Nonetheless, the segment was pretty hilarious, in my opinion, and almost seems to guarantee a barn burner at Battleground.

