WWE News: WWE executive responsible for Tyler Breeze's NXT return revealed

Tyler Breeze is now once again a full-time NXT Superstar

What's the story?

Tyler Breeze has taken to his official social media account, so as to partake in a fan Q&A -- revealing whose decision it was, to have him return to the WWE's NXT brand.

Addressing the same, Breeze confirmed he requested the WWE, that be allowed to once again perform as a full-time NXT Superstar -- thereby ending his WWE main roster run which began back in 2015.

Additionally, Breeze noted that he and Triple H are the ones responsible for his comeback to the NXT brand.

In case you didn't know...

Tyler Breeze has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since the year 2007, and joined WWE's developmental territories back in 2010.

Breeze rose to prominence on WWE's NXT brand, with several fans heaping loads of praise on his selfie-obsessed narcissistic gimmick.

"Prince Pretty" eventually received a main roster call-up, and most notably performed as part of a tag team "Breezango" alongside Fandango.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Tyler Breeze and Fandango's "Fashion Files" segments earned a considerable amount of praise from the vast majority of professional wrestling fans and critics alike; for their creativity as well as on-screen improvisational brilliance.

Nevertheless, Fandango has been out of in-ring competition for several months now; resultantly, leaving Breeze with a negligible role on the WWE's main roster.

Breeze eventually returned to the NXT brand in April of this year, and is now once again being promoted as a full-time NXT Superstar after spending around 4 years on WWE's main roster.

Furthermore, in response to a fan's question with regard to who approached him about going back to NXT full-time; Breeze asserted that he himself asked WWE to let him return to the yellow brand.

Moreover, in response to yet another question regarding his recent move to NXT; Breeze insinuated that he and Triple H made the decision to have him return to NXT.

What's next?

Tyler Breeze recently came up short in his bid to dethrone NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream, in their matchup at NXT TakeOver: XXV.

Fans can expect the WWE to feature Breeze prominently in its NXT storylines in the ensuing weeks.

What are your thoughts on Tyler Breeze's statements? Sound off!