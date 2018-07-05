WWE News: WWE files for an interesting new trademark

Now, this certainly makes things very interesting indeed!

What's the story?

Once upon a time, his counseling sessions brought Kane and Daniel Bryan together as a tag team unit. Now Dr. Shelby is offering counseling to the volatile twosome- Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Well, it seems like Dr. Shelby will be a vital component of WWE programming in weeks to come. This is because, according to 411Mania, WWE has now officially applied for a 'Dr. Shelby' trademark.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley were portrayed as the best of friends on RAW until recently. Their tensions gradually built up over weeks, causing Bayley to finally snap and attack Sasha Banks during an episode of RAW.

Kurt Angle would then send both women to counseling with the unique Dr. Shelby. His therapy sessions seemed to have no effect this week, as both Banks and Bayley took shots at one another. It remains to be seen if this is leading to a match.

The heart of the matter

From the looks of it, Dr. Shelby will be a central character in this storyline in coming weeks. This comes as a surprise, considering the fact that the segments received mixed reviews following this week's show.

That said, it also raises the possibility of Dr. Shelby featuring in other storylines in weeks that follow. Will he be made a WWE figure who features in multiple feuds and has the characters undergo many different kinds of counseling? Or will his participation in WWE finish with the recent Banks-Bayley storyline?

What's next?

It remains to be seen if the outcome of the Sasha-Bayley sessions will bring them together much like Kane and Daniel Bryan. Will it cause a rift between the two women instead? Is it leading to an eventual showdown for SummerSlam in Brooklyn?

Were you a fan of the Sasha-Bayley therapy sessions on RAW? Let me know in the comments.