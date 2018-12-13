×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE finally unveil new Tag Team Championships 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
53   //    13 Dec 2018, 04:17 IST

NXT UK finally have their own Tag Team Championships
NXT UK finally have their own Tag Team Championships

What's the story?

Over the past few months, the NXT UK brand has been operating with just the Women's and United Kingdom Championships, but WWE recently revealed the new Tag Team Championships that the superstars of the United Kingdom will be able to fight for.

In case you didn't know...

The NXT UK scene has gone from strength to strength over the past few months, with the likes of Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, Dakota Kai and Rhea Ripley representing the brand on numerous occasions as the show continues to grow in popularity.

Obviously, NXT UK is something that has been in the pipeline ever since the original United Kingdom tournament back in 2017 which showed that there was a market for the business in across the pond, which WWE has since equalized on.

The heart of the matter

Following the success of the show, which is now presented on the WWE Network on a Wednesday night, the company has decided that it's time to reward their tag team division with titles of their own.

WWE Tweeted the following update which shows that the belts are yet to be unveiled on the product. Interestingly, the WWE Universe still awaits Women's Tag Team Championships, despite the company hinting that they could be coming to the main roster in the near future and all of the women hoping that they are given the opportunity to fight for them.

What's next?

Much like NXT, the UK brand is recorded in blocks, which means that it could be a while before these titles are actually seen on NXT TV, or WWE could decide to have a tournament that comes to an end at the first ever NXT UK: Takeover in Blackpool next month.

Who do you think will win the Championships in the coming weeks? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE News: WWE reveals new championship belts
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Undisputed Era teases about potentially...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE NXT UK broadcast date and details announced
RELATED STORY
WWE/Indie News: Top NXT star set to make grand return to...
RELATED STORY
5 Best WWE Matches in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Future NXT Tag Team Champions
RELATED STORY
The Best Shows to Watch on the WWE Network: December 2nd...
RELATED STORY
3 NXT Superstars who might get called up before...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Indie News: WWE NXT star returning to German...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us