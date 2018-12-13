WWE News: WWE finally unveil new Tag Team Championships

NXT UK finally have their own Tag Team Championships

What's the story?

Over the past few months, the NXT UK brand has been operating with just the Women's and United Kingdom Championships, but WWE recently revealed the new Tag Team Championships that the superstars of the United Kingdom will be able to fight for.

In case you didn't know...

The NXT UK scene has gone from strength to strength over the past few months, with the likes of Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, Dakota Kai and Rhea Ripley representing the brand on numerous occasions as the show continues to grow in popularity.

Obviously, NXT UK is something that has been in the pipeline ever since the original United Kingdom tournament back in 2017 which showed that there was a market for the business in across the pond, which WWE has since equalized on.

The heart of the matter

Following the success of the show, which is now presented on the WWE Network on a Wednesday night, the company has decided that it's time to reward their tag team division with titles of their own.

WWE Tweeted the following update which shows that the belts are yet to be unveiled on the product. Interestingly, the WWE Universe still awaits Women's Tag Team Championships, despite the company hinting that they could be coming to the main roster in the near future and all of the women hoping that they are given the opportunity to fight for them.

What's next?

Much like NXT, the UK brand is recorded in blocks, which means that it could be a while before these titles are actually seen on NXT TV, or WWE could decide to have a tournament that comes to an end at the first ever NXT UK: Takeover in Blackpool next month.

Who do you think will win the Championships in the coming weeks? Have your say in the comments section below...

