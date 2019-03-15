WWE News: WWE fines Ronda Rousey

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 665 // 15 Mar 2019, 20:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rousey has been fined

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey has been making a lot of headlines recently - both for her exploits inside and outside the ring - and today is no different with WWE confirming the former UFC star has been fined.

In case you didn't know...

After several rants about wrestling and Twitter wars with Becky Lynch, Rousey seemingly helped Lynch at Fastlane in her match against Charlotte Flair - but only to get her hands on The Man at WrestleMania.

Charlotte had a hurt Becky Lynch beat in the middle of the ring at Fastlane with her injured leg tied up in a Figure-8 Leglock. With Lynch was nearly set to tap out, Ronda Rousey rushed the ring and punched Lynch in the face, disqualifying Charlotte and making the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania a Triple Threat Match.

The heart of the matter

On Monday Night Raw, Dana Brooke fell foul of Ronda Rousey's bad temper, and an uncontrollable Rousey even ended up assaulting a WWE official, captured in footage that you can see below.

WWE today released this statement on WWE.com:

Ronda Rousey has been fined by WWE as a result of her unprofessional actions last Monday night on Raw. Due to the confidentiality of Rousey’s contract, the amount of the fine will not be disclosed. Appropriate action has been taken.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey defends her WWE RAW Women's Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All just one year after her WrestleMania debut where she tagged with Kurt Angle to face off against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

This time, though, the crowd may not be quite on Rousey's side as she takes on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match.

Who do you want to see walk away with the title at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement