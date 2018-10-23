×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: WWE gives an official statement on Roman Reign's Leukemia diagnosis

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
1.56K   //    23 Oct 2018, 15:07 IST

A tearful Reigns vacates the Universal Championship.
A tearful Reigns vacates the Universal Championship.

What's the story?

The WWE has issued an official statement on Roman Reigns vacating the Universal Championship after The Big Dog vacated the title due to Leukemia.

In case you didn't know

Roman joined the main roster in 2012, debuting alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as the Shield.

After the group split, Reigns was rocketed to the main event scene against stars such as Brock Lesnar, including four consecutive WrestleMania main events, three of which for a World Championship.

At SummerSlam, Reigns defeated Lesnar for the Universal Championship, ending the Beast Incarnate's reign at 504 days.

This week on RAW, Reigns vacated the title, after revealing his Leukemia had returned. He had first been diagnosed in 22, with the disease going into remission in 2008.

The heart of the matter

In a statement from the company, the WWE referenced Reign's real name Joe Anoa'i, and said that the Grand Slam Champion went public about the diseases to raise awareness and funds for a cure.

”Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns (aka Joe Anoa’i) announced that he is relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship and taking a leave of absence from WWE as he once again fights leukemia, which had been in remission since late 2008. Reigns is taking his battle with leukemia public in an effort to raise awareness and funds for research in order to advance cures for the disease.”

What's next?

With Roman relinquishing the title on RAW, the Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel will now be a singles match for the vacant belt, between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place November 2 at the King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will be the second show in the ten-year deal between the WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
Twitter thanks Roman Reigns following his Leukemia...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: [Watch] Roman Reigns Greeted Backstage By...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns relinquishes the Universal...
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting Things WWE Could Do After Roman Reigns'...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman reacts to Roman Reigns recent...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE subtly told us on the last episode of Monday...
RELATED STORY
15 WWE Superstars who have pinned Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars WWE Needs Right Now After Roman Reigns'...
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE should not do in Roman Reigns vs Braun...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us