WWE News: WWE gives update on Kevin Owens's gruesome injuries

Kevin Owens taken to a medical facility after being thrown off the steel cage by Strowman

What's the story?

In this past week's Extreme Rules PPV, one of the most eagerly awaited matches of the night was the Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens match inside of a steel cage.

At the end of the match, Owens was thrown off the steel structure into the announce table and had to be taken to a local medical facility. The WWE have now released a statement regarding Owen's brutal injuries.

In case you didn't know...

Following the Money in the Bank ladder match, which was won by Braun Strowman, Owens and Strowman began a feud, which included Owens being thrown into a portable toilet by Strowman.

Strowman and Owens were to settle their scores in a steel cage at Extreme Rules. The match delivered all that the fans expected, with Strowman breaking the handcuffs he was chained to by Owens, and then threw Owens off the steel structure, a-la Mankind being thrown off a steel cage by The Undertaker.

The heart of the matter

Following the match, which Owens won because he was the first man to step foot outside the cage, he was taken to a medical facility as he suffered injuries from the fall into the commentary table.

The WWE have now revealed the extent of the damage to Owens' body following the brutal fall:

Kevin Owens sustained multiple injures, including bruising of the shoulder and back, bruised ribs and a neck strain. He will be re-evaluated later in the week.

Owens was then rushed to a local medical facility for evaluation.

What's next?

Owens may not be seen on television for a while and this may have been a way to write him off stories. He deserves a break after the effort he puts in inside the ring!

