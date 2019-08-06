WWE News: WWE provides update on Roman Reigns after shocking accident on RAW

Roman Reigns was crashed into by a car driven by a mystery driver

What's the story?

This week's WWE RAW, which was the go-home show for SummerSlam, was an interesting show, which saw yet another shocking accident involving Roman Reigns.

The Big Dog was crashed into by a mystery person with a car, who then fled away. Reigns looked injured following the accident and now WWE have provided an update on Roman Reigns' injury.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's RAW, Samoa Joe was livid after fans accused him of being the one who attacked Reigns on last week's SmackDown Live show.

Joe called out the commentary team for their accusations and then proceeded to confront Reigns, who was just about to enter the arena in his car. Before Joe could talk to Reigns, Reigns was crashed into by a car and the driver fled from the scene.

Joe, who was a few feet away from the accident, checked on Reigns before WWE medical staff came to the aid of Reigns.

The heart of the matter

Following WWE RAW, WWE released a statement saying that Reigns was checked on by the medical staff following the hit-and-run and has been cleared to appear on tomorrow's SmackDown Live.

Roman Reigns was involved in a hit-and-run earlier tonight in the parking lot of Monday Night Raw. He narrowly escaped what could have been a permanent injury but was checked out by WWE medical staff and released to appear tomorrow night in Detroit for SmackDown LIVE

Last week on SmackDown, lighting equipment fell on Reigns which WWE later attributed to an error by a forklift operator.

What's next?

We will most likely learn who Reigns' mystery attacker is tomorrow on SmackDown, the final show before SummerSlam. SummerSlam takes place this Sunday, August 11, 2019.