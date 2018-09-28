WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer gives update on possible future matches after Evolution

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has said that future matches after her appearance at WWE Evolution are "likely" in an interview with the Planeta Wrestling Podcast.

In case you didn't know

Lita joined the WWE in 2000, and is regarded as one of the best and most talented women in the company's history.

As a 4-time Women's Champion, she initially teamed with Matt and Jeff Hardy, before aligning herself with Edge, and retired at the 2006 Survivor Series.

In 2012, she returned for a match against Heath Slater on RAW 1,000 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

In January this year, Lita returned as an entrant in the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble, wearing an attire with 'TIME'S UP' on it, highlighting the movement founded by Hollywood celebrities against sexual harassment.

Earlier this month, she was announced to be the opponent of Mickie James at the upcoming Evolution pay per view, the same woman she retired to in 2006.

The heart of the matter

Speaking about her match at WWE Evolution against James, the Team Xtreme member said that fans should never say never when it comes to her return.

"You go in with it being the idea of a one-time thing, but it's likely and potentially that the excitement of it or the crowd's response to it could turn it into something more than a one-off. Like my life in general, I just take it all as it comes. So, we'll see."

When asked about her appearance at the women's Royal Rumble earlier this year, and her 'Time's Up' attire, Lita said how she now feels in a position to represent more than herself.

"Because of the platform of WWE being so big and to get a chance to say more than just something about you is important."

What's next?

WWE Evolution will take place October 28 in Uniondale, New York, and will be the first all-female pay per view in the company's history.

All female titles will be defended, including the RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT and NXT UK women's championships.

