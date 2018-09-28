Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer gives update on possible future matches after Evolution

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
123   //    28 Sep 2018, 16:49 IST

Enter caption

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has said that future matches after her appearance at WWE Evolution are "likely" in an interview with the Planeta Wrestling Podcast.

In case you didn't know

Lita joined the WWE in 2000, and is regarded as one of the best and most talented women in the company's history.

As a 4-time Women's Champion, she initially teamed with Matt and Jeff Hardy, before aligning herself with Edge, and retired at the 2006 Survivor Series.

In 2012, she returned for a match against Heath Slater on RAW 1,000 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

In January this year, Lita returned as an entrant in the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble, wearing an attire with 'TIME'S UP' on it, highlighting the movement founded by Hollywood celebrities against sexual harassment.

Earlier this month, she was announced to be the opponent of Mickie James at the upcoming Evolution pay per view, the same woman she retired to in 2006.

The heart of the matter

Speaking about her match at WWE Evolution against James, the Team Xtreme member said that fans should never say never when it comes to her return.

"You go in with it being the idea of a one-time thing, but it's likely and potentially that the excitement of it or the crowd's response to it could turn it into something more than a one-off. Like my life in general, I just take it all as it comes. So, we'll see."

When asked about her appearance at the women's Royal Rumble earlier this year, and her 'Time's Up' attire, Lita said how she now feels in a position to represent more than herself.

"Because of the platform of WWE being so big and to get a chance to say more than just something about you is important."

What's next?

WWE Evolution will take place October 28 in Uniondale, New York, and will be the first all-female pay per view in the company's history.

All female titles will be defended, including the RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT and NXT UK women's championships.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Lita
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
WWE News: Bayley reveals that she wants to face WWE Hall...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals That She Is Available...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Three WWE Hall of Famers confirmed for Evolution
RELATED STORY
5 Dream matches we could see at WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer wants Gail Kim to be part of...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: History-making Women's match made official for...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution: Five matches that must happen 
RELATED STORY
5 potential dream matches for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge new title match confirmed for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Renee Young's future behind the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us