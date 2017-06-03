WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer breaks both legs in horrific injury

WWE Hall of Famer broke both legs in a fall; the promotion issued a statement addressing the same.

Harley Race (right) is seen facing off against a young Randy Orton.

As per reports from the WWE’s official website, WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race has reportedly broken both his legs in a fall.

The 74-year-old Hall of Famer apparently suffered a fall in his home in Troy, Missouri on Tuesday.

Race is said to have suffered a fracture to his right femur, breaks in his left fibula and tibia, and a spiral break of his left ankle. The highly-respected professional wrestling personality had to undergo emergency surgery late Tuesday night in order to relieve swelling in both legs.

Additionally, Race received four blood transfusions and had another surgery on Friday in order to reset his fractures.

The WWE, on its part, has wished Harley Race “the best on the road to recovery”.

Harley Race had nothing short of a legendary career as a pro-wrestling competitor, competing in notable organisations such as the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) AWA (American Wrestling Association), WWE (then-WWF) and WCW (World Championship Wrestling).

The pro-wrestling legend has also served as a promoter and trainer, something he contributes to even today.

We, here at Sportskeeda, wish the WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race a safe and speedy recovery.