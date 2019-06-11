WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer comments on Undertaker vs Goldberg

"Nature Boy" Ric Flair

What's the story?

Many wrestling fans, legends, fellow wrestlers and critics have all left their opinions be heard on the Goldberg-Undertaker match.

Today, we hear from one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time, as he shares his candid thoughts on what may be one of the worst matches in 2019 thus far.

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg and The Undertaker wrestled a supposed "Dream Match" at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday.

The match was met with heavy scrutiny from wrestling media and fans alike. This was due to a series of botches and a legit concussion that was suffered from Bill Goldberg that turned the tide drastically for the remainder of the match.

The heart of the matter

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair shared his thoughts on The Undertaker and Goldberg match on Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio, citing that in his opinion the match was great up until the last minute and a half:

"I loved the match, up until the last minute and a half. Whatever you want to say about anybody in this business, he (the Undertaker) is going to be on Mt. Rushmore if there is one. You can say no wrong about The Undertaker, he is the talent of a lifetime. And, Bill Goldberg had arguably the greatest run of anyone for years and never had anybody spend more than a half-hour with him learning the fundamentals of the business and he pulled it off."

What's next?

The futures of both Goldberg and The Undertaker remain in doubt. The theory is that both men are likely done for the time being in terms of their in-ring careers, but only time will tell if that were to remain true.

