WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer DDP launches web-series; hopes to "rebuild" former WWE Superstar

DDP And Goldberg

What's the story?

Former WCW World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has started a web series called "We Can Rebuild You- Raven".

This series will chronicle around DDP helping former WWE Superstar and Hardcore Champion Raven, rebuild his life with the help of DDP Yoga.

DDP has helped Superstars like Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Scott Hall clean up their acts and get back on track, and will be looking to do the same with Raven.

In case you didn't know...

DDP is a former WCW Champion and has also worked for the WWE for a brief period of time. He is currently working on his business DDP Yoga where he helps people overcome issues with the help of his Yoga plan. Many stars like Chris Jericho and Mick Foley have endorsed DDP Yoga.

Raven is a former ECW, WCW and WWE Superstars who gained major popularity in the late 90's thanks to his feud with Tommy Dreamer.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Raven had to say about his medical condition and why he needs this program:

I have three herniated discs in my lower back. The head orthopedic surgeon for the Atlanta Braves says I have the two worst shoulders he’s seen in his life.

I’m 53. I gotta get my body in a litte better shape and get my injuries to stop being nagging. DDPY is perfect.

Raven also indicated that he is suffering from type 2 diabetes and heart issues and that he would be following DDP's guidance this time.

Check out the first episode of the series:

What's next?

It remains to be seen how fast Raven will be able to get back in shape and if he will make a return inside the ring soon.

