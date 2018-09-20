Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer DDP launches web-series; hopes to "rebuild" former WWE Superstar

Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
News
391   //    20 Sep 2018, 15:09 IST


DDP A
DDP And Goldberg

What's the story?

Former WCW World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has started a web series called "We Can Rebuild You- Raven".

This series will chronicle around DDP helping former WWE Superstar and Hardcore Champion Raven, rebuild his life with the help of DDP Yoga.

DDP has helped Superstars like Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Scott Hall clean up their acts and get back on track, and will be looking to do the same with Raven.

In case you didn't know...

DDP is a former WCW Champion and has also worked for the WWE for a brief period of time. He is currently working on his business DDP Yoga where he helps people overcome issues with the help of his Yoga plan. Many stars like Chris Jericho and Mick Foley have endorsed DDP Yoga.

Raven is a former ECW, WCW and WWE Superstars who gained major popularity in the late 90's thanks to his feud with Tommy Dreamer.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Raven had to say about his medical condition and why he needs this program:

I have three herniated discs in my lower back. The head orthopedic surgeon for the Atlanta Braves says I have the two worst shoulders he’s seen in his life.
I’m 53. I gotta get my body in a litte better shape and get my injuries to stop being nagging. DDPY is perfect.

Raven also indicated that he is suffering from type 2 diabetes and heart issues and that he would be following DDP's guidance this time.

(Thanks to Wrestlingnews.co for the quotes)

Check out the first episode of the series:


What's next?

It remains to be seen how fast Raven will be able to get back in shape and if he will make a return inside the ring soon.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors, and all other wrestling news.


Topics you might be interested in:
Diamond Dallas Page Raven
Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page compares top NXT superstar...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall Of Famer Mick Foley revealed a superstar...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Hall of Famer & former World Champion to...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer Talks About Adam Cole's...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: GoFundMe campaign succeeds in saving WWE Hall...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Grandmaster Sexay arrested
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals That She Is Available...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff has passed...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer set for special guest referee...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Terrible health update on WWE Hall of Famer...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us