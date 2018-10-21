WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Discusses Becky Lynch's Current Character On TV

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 26 // 21 Oct 2018, 18:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lunch with some straight fire on Cutting Edge

What's the story?

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on current SmackDown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch and also, her being cheered by the WWE Universe this past Tuesday night for the Cutting Edge segment.

In case you didn't know...

At SmackDown 1000, current SmackDown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch was a special guest on the Cutting Edge show, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer and former World Champion, Edge.

Becky, who has been feuding with her former best friend Charlotte Flair for the past several months, has often been receiving a positive reaction from the WWE Universe despite portraying a heel character on TV.

As noted, during Lynch's Cutting Edge segment on Tuesday, 'The Lass Kicker' mocked Edge about his career-ending neck injury and still didn't seem to receive any sort of heel heat.

The heart of the matter

While discussing Becky Lynch's current character on WWE TV, Bully Ray stated that it is almost impossible for the WWE Universe to boo Becky Lynch right now due to the fact that she is playing the part of a snarky champion almost with perfection and has been equally good on the mic as well.

“Did you hear anybody booing her on the line about the neck? You put her in the ring with a guy the WWE Universe loves and respects and appreciates. He’s an uber babyface and there was nothing that he could have said or did that would have changed people’s opinions. [The fans] know that WWE is going to come at them from all angles to try and get you on the boo train when it comes to Becky. That’s not gonna happen. They want her to be the girl. And she looks great playing the part of that snarky champion. She’s hitting some great lines. She looks good with the belt.”

In addition, Bully also praised Becky's current work on TV and claimed that he isn't willing to boo the SmackDown Women's Champion, regardless of what she has been doing on TV.

“There’s nothing that Becky is doing right now that as a fan makes me wanna boo her despite the fact that everything she is doing right now should make me boo her.”

What's next?

Becky Lynch will defend her SmackDown Live Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at Evolution in a first-time ever Last Woman Standing Match.