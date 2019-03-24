×
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer doesn't want to see this NXT Superstar on the main roster

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
91   //    24 Mar 2019, 07:02 IST

Not all NXT call-ups go on to succeed on the main roster
Not all NXT call-ups go on to succeed on the main roster

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley recently talked about NXT's Johnny Gargano on his Busted Open Radio Show.

Bubba stated that Johnny Gargano is one of the best Superstars on the NXT roster, and he would rather see him continue to grow in NXT instead of becoming another afterthought on the main roster.

In case you didn't know. . .

WWE recently called up a string of NXT Superstars on the main roster. This came as a surprise as WWE usually does this on the night after WrestleMania.

Ricochet and Aleister Black came in as a team, and so did Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. EC3 was called up too and is already struggling on the main roster. Lacey Evans has been making appearances by interrupting matches and segments on both brands.

Ciampa and Gargano did nothing of worth on the main roster and haven't been seen since a while now. The duo was set to face off against each other at TakeOver on April 6th, but a sudden injury forced Ciampa to relinquish his NXT title.

The heart of the matter

Bubba had nothing but praises for the former NXT North American Champion and went on to say that he doesn't want Johnny Gargano to move to the main roster if the higher-ups have nothing for him to do there.

"I would rather see Johnny get double-parked back in NXT, and when I say double-parked, I mean that in the best way. Gargano is a stud in NXT and we know that. If they have nothing for him on the main roster, there is zero good reason to bring him up. We talk about this all the time - guys come up to the main roster and then are never heard from again."

What's next?

With Ciampa out with an injury, Gargano is well off staying in NXT and continue to flourish, instead of randomly being thrown on the main roster and suffering the same fate as many did before him.

Do you agree with Bubba Ray Dudley's thoughts on Gargano? Sound off!

