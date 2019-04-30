WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer makes emotional return with a rare NXT appearance

You never know what could happen in NXT!

What's the story?

Last night, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering made an emotional return to the company - to watch his daughter make her return to NXT as an official WWE Superstar after recently signing with the company.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Ellering was at the helm of the Authors of Pain team in NXT, guiding the unstoppable pair on the yellow brand to the NXT Tag Team Championships, but the WWE Hall of Famer would split from the pair on their main roster debut, leaving WWE immediately afterwards.

Earlier this year, though, WWE signed double Mae Young Classic competitor Rachel Evers, real name Rachael Ellering - Paul Ellering's daughter.

Evers medalled in powerlifting before pursuing sports-entertainment and, at 26, already has a wealth of experience - wrestling Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan in NXT before signing with WWE officially.

The heart of the matter

WWE posted a heartwarming photo of Paul Ellering hugging Rachael Ellering at last night's NXT St Paul event. It's also worth noting that WWE referred to Ellering as Rachael Evers - with her previous WWE name being Rachel Evers before the Mae Young Classic star officially signed with the company.

This is Ellering's first appearance at a WWE event since Akam and Rezar, The Authors of Pain, debuted on the main roster - where they abandoned Ellering after their first RAW match.

What's next?

Well, there's no sign of whether this was a one-off appearance to see his daughter in action, or whether we may see the Hall of Famer back on television again. As such a talented figure on the mic, and an imposing figure to have in your corner, a partnership with his daughter may very well be something that would excite the WWE Universe!

