WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer on wrestling The Undertaker in the future

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
992   //    30 Aug 2018, 17:15 IST

Will we get a match between these two wrestling giants?
What's the story?

 WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Goldberg has dropped some hints during a recent interview with Inside the Ropes that a future match against 'The Deadman' could be on the cards as he certainly wouldn't turn it down!

In case you didn't know...

Last year, Goldberg returned to the WWE and had a successful Universal Title run, even beating Brock Lesnar more than once! Following his historic ring-return, Goldberg was then inducted into the 2018 class for the Hall of Fame at WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

One more important thing to note about a potential Undertaker vs Goldberg match is that Undertaker actually eliminated Goldberg from last year's Royal Rumble match. Meaning the build for a feud between the two exists.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg made it clear that he's not asking for a match with 'Taker, or calling 'The Deadman' out. He merely stated that he feels that he's ready to go again and if it happens to be against 'The Phenom' then so be it!

"If it became available and it was right, if people wanted it, I'm still capable of doing it, once I sit here and say it's a match i'd like to have it means I'm asking for it, and I'm not asking for anything. It just means if the cards fell right, I wouldn't say no."

You can check out the video clip from Inside the Ropes of Goldberg discussing a potential future match against the Undertaker below. It's well worth a watch as it covers other subjects like Goldberg's thoughts on the Hall of Fame as well.

What's next?

The Undertaker is set to do battle against Triple H for the last time at the Super Show Down show in Australia later this year. It's a huge moment and WWE is pulling out the stops to build it up with Triple H returning to Raw to cut a promo on it and Shawn Michaels advertised to appear on next week's show with rumors suggesting he'll be the referee for the match

Who knows, perhaps Goldberg will be after? 

Would you like to see Goldberg take on Undertaker in WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
