WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer says Chyna deserves her own Hall of Fame induction

Chyna is getting inducted as a part of D-X

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was recently interviewed by comicbook.com and talked about Chyna's induction into the Hall of Fame as a part of D-Generation X.

Michaels added that Chyna deserves her own induction someday.

In case you didn't know...

D-Generation X, perhaps the most notorious faction in sports entertainment history, was recently revealed to be the first inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

The individuals who were inducted as a part of the group are Shawn Michaels in his second induction, Triple H, The New Age Outlaws, X-Pac, and Chyna. Chyna's induction sent social media into a frenzy and although fans were happy that she finally got a spot in the Hall Of Fame, many argued that she deserved a separate induction.

The heart of the matter

In the interview with Comicbook.com, Michaels stated that he's one of those people who want Chyna to get her own induction into the Hall of Fame.

I mean, not that I get a vote, but if I did I certainly would vote for her. That’s obviously up to people a lot more powerful than me to make those decisions, but yes, do I think she’s deserving of it? You bet, any day of the week and twice on Sunday. If this is a gateway to that, or opens the door to that, you certainly wouldn’t get any argument out of me, that’s for sure.

I would argue I don’t think there’s anybody that’s been quite like her since. For that time, and in the role we had her in, it was just so incredibly innovative. I can remember way back when Hunter and I were talking and thinking about how awesome it would be to be able to have this big, huge, awesome-looking bodyguard but have it be a woman. And she’s protecting the guy. And my goodness, that was a really tough sell back then, and it took a lot longer than we thought it would, but man when she did it it worked like a million bucks. Of all the people in this group, and D-Generation X as a whole, is deserving, but I don’t think there’s anybody that would argue that Joanie is not the most deserving of [an induction].

What's next?

With Chyna's recent induction, it seems that we might have to wait for a long while before she gets inducted again as a singles performer.

What are your thoughts on Michaels' views on Chyna's induction? Sound off!

