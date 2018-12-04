WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer seemingly isn't impressed with this week's episode of Monday Night Raw

Bully Ray apparently wasn't a fan of this week's Raw

What's the story?

Judging by WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley's latest tweet, it seems like the former WWE Tag Team Champion seemingly wasn't a fan of this week's episode of Monday Night Raw as he criticized the show on social media.

In case you didn't know...

After their last run with the WWE in 2017, both Bully Ray and Devon Dudley - collectively known as The Dudley Boyz - were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class earlier this year.

Bully Ray has been wrestling under Ring of Honor where he made his debut in 2017.

The heart of the matter

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a main event between current Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey, who teamed up with Ember Moon in order to battle and eventually defeat the newly formed dominating duo of Nia Jax and Tamina. Prior to their head-to-head battle at TLC, this match was certainly one solid way to promote and build the Raw Women's Championship bout between Rousey and Jax.

Other than that, this week's Raw also featured several other singles matches with Drew McIntyre suffering just his first loss against Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor defeating Jinder Mahal in singles competition, and The Revival (or rather Scott Dawson) suffering their third loss to the Lucha House Party for the third straight week.

Now, obviously, some of these booking decisions made by WWE tonight didn't go down particularly well with the WWE Universe, however, one man who apparently didn't seem to enjoy any of it either was Hall of Famer, Bubba Ray Dudley aka Bully Ray.

According to Ray's latest tweet, he claimed that the best part about this week's episode of Monday Night Raw was a SmackDown Live commercial which was on display during the show. Ray's tweet clearly proves that he is more of a Team Blue guy and certainly seems to enjoy SmackDown Live, even more, further promoting tomorrow night's show via his tweet as well.

So far, tbe best part of #Raw has been the commercial for #SDLive tomorrow night.@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) December 4, 2018

What's next?

Tomorrow night's SmackDown Live already features the likes of AJ Styles, who is set to challenge for the WWE Championship in a rematch against Daniel Bryan at TLC.

Whereas, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka are also going to be on the show in order to promote their first time ever all women's Triple Threat TLC Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

