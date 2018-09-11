WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer set for special guest referee role at Hell in a Cell

Mick Foley will be the authority figure on Sunday night

What's the story?

Mick Foley made a guest appearance on Monday Night Raw this week and announced that he would be the special guest referee for Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell.

In case you didn't know...

It's been 20 years since Mick Foley was thrown off Hell in a Cell by The Undertaker and it could be argued that he was never the same. Foley is also the former General Manager of Monday Night Raw, but he was replaced by Kurt Angle following WrestleMania last year after Angle took his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Foley has been absent from WWE TV for more than 18 months but given the anniversary and the fact that WWE has been mentioning it for most of the week, it makes sense that Foley has been given a huge role at Hell in a Cell.

The heart of the matter

Mick Foley interrupted Elias this week on Raw to talk about the anniversary of his famous Hell in a Cell match before he announced that he had spoken to Stephanie McMahon and she had allowed the WWE Hall of Famer to take up a special guest referee at Hell in a Cell.

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have had a deeply personal feud over the past few weeks and Hell in a Cell will see Reigns forced to defend his Universal Championship against the Monster Among Men, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in advance ahead of his match at Hell in a Cell.

What's next?

Hell in a Cell will take live from the AT&T Stadium in San Antonio Texas and Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will main event the show since The Shield and Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler are also expected to be part of the match.

Do you think Mick Foley will call the Hell in a Cell match down the middle? Have your say in the comments section below...