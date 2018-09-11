Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer set for special guest referee role at Hell in a Cell

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
371   //    11 Sep 2018, 08:29 IST

Mick Foley will be the authority figure on Sunday night
Mick Foley will be the authority figure on Sunday night

What's the story?

Mick Foley made a guest appearance on Monday Night Raw this week and announced that he would be the special guest referee for Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

It's been 20 years since Mick Foley was thrown off Hell in a Cell by The Undertaker and it could be argued that he was never the same. Foley is also the former General Manager of Monday Night Raw, but he was replaced by Kurt Angle following WrestleMania last year after Angle took his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Foley has been absent from WWE TV for more than 18 months but given the anniversary and the fact that WWE has been mentioning it for most of the week, it makes sense that Foley has been given a huge role at Hell in a Cell.

The heart of the matter

Mick Foley interrupted Elias this week on Raw to talk about the anniversary of his famous Hell in a Cell match before he announced that he had spoken to Stephanie McMahon and she had allowed the WWE Hall of Famer to take up a special guest referee at Hell in a Cell.

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have had a deeply personal feud over the past few weeks and Hell in a Cell will see Reigns forced to defend his Universal Championship against the Monster Among Men, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in advance ahead of his match at Hell in a Cell.

What's next?

Hell in a Cell will take live from the AT&T Stadium in San Antonio Texas and Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will main event the show since The Shield and Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler are also expected to be part of the match.

Do you think Mick Foley will call the Hell in a Cell match down the middle? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 Roman Reigns Braun Strowman
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE Rumor: Shawn Michaels To Return As A Special Guest...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Matches from Hell In A Cell Pay-per-view
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell: 5 of the best Hell in a Cell matches...
RELATED STORY
5 Lesser Known Facts about Hell in a Cell match
RELATED STORY
3 Most memorable Hell In a Cell matches
RELATED STORY
5 Ways in which WWE can surprise us at Hell In A Cell 
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE could legitimately surprise us at Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 Hell in a Cell matches of the PG Era so...
RELATED STORY
6 Last-Minute Hell in A Cell Rumors That The WWE Universe...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE possibly spoils title match at WWE Hell in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us