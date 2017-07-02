WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer Sunny was hospitalised twice in the past week

Tammy Sytch a.k.a Sunny seems to be having a really hard time recently as she was reportedly hospitalised twice the span of roughly a week. She is apparently still under care at SouthSide Hospital in Bayshore, NY.

Horrible f*cking day. Someone please make it better — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 26, 2017

Last Sunday, former WWE Superstar Tammy Tweeted that she was having a horrible day, but didn't mention the reason. On the following day, she posted a picture of a bruise on Facebook and the following post read:

“Ok. Need to get out of this hospital. They will only release me is someone comes to get me. Who is near Stony Brook who can come, sign me out, and GET ME OUT OF HERE NOW!!!”

Yesterday, Tammy posted some pictures of her in the hospital again, and this time she explained it with:

“Bloody head. In the ER. Passed out and fell.”

The pictures show her hair covered with blood in parts and more bruises on Sunny's body. She mentioned that the hospital authorities would not let her shower since she was still unsteady. The Hall of Famer has been showing signs of distress for a couple of weeks on social media and it looks like her health might be in jeopardy.

Her fans have shown ample support through well wishes and comments and we all hope to find Tammy in good health soon.