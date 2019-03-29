×
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer takes shot at Charlotte Flair

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
286   //    29 Mar 2019, 16:46 IST

Charlotte is going to main event WrestleMania 35
Charlotte is going to main event WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

Torrie Wilson, who was recently announced as an inductee into this year's Hall of Fame Class, recently took an amusing jibe at WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair.

Wilson stated that with the kind of matches Charlotte is working, she might not be able to walk when she reaches 40.

In case you didn't know...

Torrie Wilson was one of the most popular divas in WWE during the early 2000s. She is from an era when women were not heavily featured as professional athletes, barring a bunch of exceptions like Trish Stratus and Lita.

Almost two decades later, we are going to have three women compete for the Women's Title in the headline match at WrestleMania 35. Things have taken quite a turn in WWE, and all for the best.

The heart of the matter

Torrie Wilson recently appeared on "The Jim Ross Report", and talked about the changing dynamics in the Women's division in WWE.

Torrie stated that she's not sure whether Charlotte Flair will be able to walk by the time she turns 40 years old. This was in reference to the kind of matches WWE's women are having today, compared to Torrie's time when women weren't given much time to showcase their skills inside the squared circle.

And these girls today have really paid their dues in wrestling schools for a long time, NXT, they're coming out of that, and their first day in WWE, they're on fire already and really good at what they're doing. They're already trained and good at what they're doing, so there's no stopping them! I watch the shows for the women these days and the old lady part of me goes, 'oh, Charlotte, is she going to be able to walk when she's 40?'

What's next?

As of now, Charlotte hasn't responded to Torrie's comments. "The Queen" is just days shy of the biggest match in her career on April 7th. 

What's your reaction to Torrie Wilson's jibe on Charlotte Flair?

Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Charlotte Torrie Wilson
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
