WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer wants Gail Kim to be part of Evolution

Will Gail Kim be part of Evolution?

What's the story?

Gail Kim recently revealed that she would only return to the ring as part of Impact Wrestling, but Mark Henry wants the company to reach out to the former Women's Champion to make a return in time for Evolution.

In case you didn't know...

Gail Kim is a legend when it comes to female wrestling in TNA and is part of the TNA Hall of Fame, but her WWE career didn't follow the same route. Kim had a lot of issues whilst she was in WWE, all of which came to an end when she eliminated herself from a women's battle royal on Raw back in 2011 and then left the company for good.

Kim has since made a name for herself as one of the best TNA Knockout's in the company's history, and is widely considered to be one of the best female wrestlers in the world, but she retired from the business earlier this year and recently wrote on Twitter that she would only return to the ring for Impact Wrestling.

Bc I’ve been there twice. I have never been happy there. Life is about happiness. Impact Wrestling is my happiness. It’s not about money sometimes.... people just don’t understand that https://t.co/rOaehEimOH — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 25, 2018

The heart of the matter

Mark Henry admitted himself that he's a huge fan of Gail Kim and as part of his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, he made it clear that he hopes WWE reach out to the former Champion ahead of Evolution.

"I hope in all the worls of worlds that WWE reaches out to Gail Kim." He said via WrestlingInc. "She's one of my favorites and I'm not just saying that because we're friends. I'm saying that from a professional talent standpoint. There's very few women that have put the psychology into their matches and the storytelling that Gail has."

Henry and Kim recently appeared alongside one another at London Film and Comic Con, but despite being close friends with Kim, she isn't the only female wrestler he wants to return as part of the first ever all-female pay-per-view.

"You know I just really, really hope that there are people outside of the other companies that can respect what WWE is enough to say, 'we want our women's champion to be involved in something like that.' Because it means a lot to the world of women's wrestling, not just WWE. I hope Jazz is able to come back and experience this and people that have opened the doors and paved the way for that to happen. I think it should be cross-branded. I think all women should be included and not just WWE because I think it would make more impact for people to go back to their specific places in the world of women's wrestling knowing that they were a part of a movement of something that was bigger than wrestling. I think that's what's going to happen, it's gonna be bigger than wrestling."

What's next?

The Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28th and will feature a field of 50 women from the past, present and future of WWE.

The Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28th and will feature a field of 50 women from the past, present and future of WWE.