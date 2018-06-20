Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famers praise top SmackDown Live female superstar

Both Jim Ross and Bubba Ray Dudley had some high praises for a former SmackDown Live Tag Team Champion.

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News 20 Jun 2018, 03:58 IST
1.01K

Bubba Ray Dudley (second from left) and Jim Ross (right)
Bubba Ray Dudley (second from left) and Jim Ross (right)

What's the story?

Following the conclusion of this year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE Hall of Famers Bubba Ray Dudley and Jim Ross took to Twitter in order to praise SmackDown Live’s top Superstar Becky Lynch.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

In case you didn’t know...

This past Sunday in Rosemont, Illinois, Becky Lynch along with seven other top female competitors from Raw and SmackDown competed in the second ever Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, with the winner of the match earning a guaranteed shot at the Raw or SD Live Women’s Title.

As noted, the Women’s MITB match was contested between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Lana, Natalya, Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, and eventual winner of the contest Alexa Bliss, who later on in the night went on to cash in her contract and become the new Raw Women’s Champion.

However, regardless of Alexa’s big win, the likes of Naomi, Ember Moon, and former SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Becky Lynch had quite an incredible night in Illinois, as they put up an absolutely resilient fight throughout the entire Women’s MITB Ladder match.

The heart of the matter

Despite being the inaugural SD Live Women’s Champion back in 2016, it has now definitely been a while since ‘The Irish Lass Kicker’ has won a major championship belt in the WWE and on this past Sunday, Lynch was once again unable to win the prestigious Women’s MITB Ladder match as well.

However, despite her disappointing failure, there is certainly no doubt in the fact that Becky Lynch’s performance at Money in the Bank was absolutely incredible and following the aftermath of MITB, Lynch was also heavily praised by the likes of Bubba Ray Dudley and Jim Ross on the social media.

As noted, Bubba stated on Twitter that everytime Becky Lynch climbed a ladder during the MITB match, the reaction that she received was absolutely outstanding and he also hoped that the WWE management team at the back were also listening.

Furthermore, Jim Ross also feels that Becky Lynch is definitely due in the WWE.

What’s next?

It'll now be interesting to note in what direction WWE decides to push Becky Lynch now, moving forward in the blue brand of SmackDown Live.

