WWE News: WWE hint at potential romance storyline between Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss

Could this turn into one of the most interesting storylines of 2018?

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 20 Jun 2018, 03:12 IST

Team Little Big could be featured in a romance storyline on RAW

What’s the story?

The WWE put forth a rather intriguing social media post, following the promotion’s Money In The Bank PPV. Apparently, the WWE is hinting toward a potential romance storyline that could come to fruition between Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE recently put forth the Mixed Match Challenge (MMC) tournament in collaboration with Facebook Live which saw several Tag Teams—each comprising a male and female Superstar respectively—compete against one another with the winners of the tournament receiving a $100,000 prize that would be donated to a charity of their choosing.

The inaugural WWE MMC tournament was won by The Miz & Asuka, who donated the amount to Rescue Dogs Rock Charity.

The heart of the matter

Regardless, it was “Team Little Big” i.e. Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss who were the recipients of widespread praise, for their incredible chemistry in the tournament.

In fact, several fans and experts alike clamored for the WWE to book the duo in a storyline on WWE’s main roster television programming.

While the WWE have occasionally referenced the camaraderie between Strowman and Bliss on RAW, the promotion has now put forth a tweet featuring “The Monster Among Men” and “Little Miss Bliss” in a heart-shaped graphic.

Furthermore, the tweet comprised a few interesting hints including a heart emoji, with the following statement—

“This year’s #MITB #LadderMatch winners are “kinda cute.” #TeamLittleBig @AlexaBliss_WWE @BraunStrowman”

What’s next?

Alexa Bliss is presently in a real-life relationship with her fiancé Buddy Murphy, however, her relationship status has not been acknowledged as regards her on-screen character on RAW as of yet.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that the WWE could have plans for a romance angle between Bliss and Strowman in the days to come.

What are your thoughts on a potential Alexa Bliss-Braun Strowman romance storyline? Sound off in the comments!