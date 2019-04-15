WWE News: WWE hints that The New Day will be split in the Superstar Shake-Up

This would be a shock!

What's the story?

Well, the Superstar Shake-Up tends to throw up one or two surprises, but there may be a huge shock on the way for the WWE Universe as far as The New Day is concerned.

Speculation has been growing that factions may be split this time around, but you'd think The New Day may be safe. But apparently not, as far as WWE is concerned.

In case you missed it...

WWE's Liv Morgan recently suggested that The Riott Squad may very well be about to go their separate ways during this year's Superstar Shake-Up, taking to Twitter to post a cryptic message.

While you'd think The New Day may be a lock-in to stay together after Kofi's WWE Championship win, and that any split would have to be in the form of a heel turn, anything can happen in WWE - so The New Day, and the WWE Universe, may very well be in for a shock...

The heart of the matter

In an official WWE article called '5 moves we want to see in the Superstar Shake-Up', WWE hints that one member of The New Day may very well be on his way to RAW...

WWE editor James Wortman gives his two cents on which New Day member he'd like to see moved, and it may be a surprising one...

Could Woods be on the move?

Don’t you dare be sour, but if The New Day had to be separated in the Superstar Shake-up – not that it’s something we’d ever want to see under normal circumstances – we think Xavier Woods would shine on his own on Monday Night Raw.

Wortman explains...

His varied musical talents would help stave off Elias’ persistent, self-aggrandizing performances, and we’d get to see the five-time Tag Team Champion shine in singles competition for the first time, truly, since the 2014 formation of The New Day.

And it's not just in the ring that the benefits would come...

Outside the ring, Woods would bring his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel to Team Red as well, and we would get to see an entirely new assortment of Superstars lock up in the digital space, compete for the new UpUpDownDown Championship and “Keep. It. Tight.”

What's next?

Well, we won't have to wait too long to find out with WWE's annual post-Mania Shake-Up happening on this week's RAW and SmackDown!

Would you like to see The New Day go their separate ways? Let us know.

